Richmond County Sheriff’s Office offering reward for information on homicide

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of Marcellus Flores.
On March 15, 2019 the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4100 block of Daisy Lane in reference to a homicide. The RCSO is now requesting the assistance of the public in identifying or revealing information about the person that murdered Flores.
Any information concerning the suspect, please contact Investigator Lucas Grant, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.
