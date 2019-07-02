Hot Temperatures across Georgia and South Carolina today.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Surface high pressure will extend from the Atlantic westward into the Gulf of Mexico through the week. North of this ridge, surface troughing will be in the forecast area. Strong upper ridging will weaken late in the week. Thunderstorm coverage will be low through Wednesday, but some increased coverage will begin Thursday.
Above normal temperatures will moderate to near normal for the weekend. It will be hot again today with high pressure aloft and a surface thermal trough. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with peak heat indices above 100 degrees. There will be some weak mid-level capping, but surface heating will be enough to trigger widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The sea breeze may also play a role. Instability will be moderate but shear will be weak. Severe storms are therefore not likely, but with dry air aloft, gusty downdrafts will be possible. And with surface precipitable water around 2 inches, brief heavy rain can also be expected.
