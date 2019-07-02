Due to extreme heat, Salvation Army offering a free weather night for those seeking shelter

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Due to weather conditions, the local Salvation Army of Augusta has decided to implement a special weather plan for the Center of Hope shelter.
As we have reported on FOX 54, weather temperatures are expected to reach as high as 99 degrees with possible heat index as high as 107 degrees throughout the day.
Now through July 2 and July 4 the Center of Hope shelter will waive all fees and extended shelter hours.
- Tuesday, July 2
- Clients are permitted to stay the entire day. No re-entry, until regular check-in time, will be allowed if client chooses to leave.
- Wednesday 7/3
- Clients will be allowed to checkout at 8AM and permitted to check back in at 2PM
- Thursday 7/4
- Clients are permitted to stay the entire day. No re-entry, until regular check-in time, will be allowed if client chooses to leave.
The Salvation Army of Augusta is asking for monetary contributions and other donations to help shelter the homeless during the hot weather. Donate online at: www.SalvationArmyAugusta.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or to The Salvation Army, 1384 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
