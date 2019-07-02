Barnwell Community works to improve historic Barnwell Courthouse and sundial

BARNWELL, SC (WFXG) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and it’s members are seeking the community’s help to replant and care for the courtyard at the historic sundial.
The event will take place on Friday, July 5 at 5 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will team up with Calvary Baptist Church and their members and a local conservation and garden club.
Funds and flowers were contributed from the Barnwell County Bar Association and Green Tech Nursery. The community is asking for volunteers of all faiths to replant the rose garden with rose bushes.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring their own gloves and a trowel. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 803-335-1431.
Volunteers may also register with JustServe.org, a community service website for connecting volunteers with volunteer opportunities.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.