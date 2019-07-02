Augusta mayor requests support from members of the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In a letter sent Monday, July 1 to the chairman of the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority, Augusta’s mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. is requesting members of ARCCA to rally behind a new James Brown Arena at it’s current location.
The mayor says in the letter, “It is important for the ARCCA to progress beyond impasse and bring the community together around a venue and facility that excites Augustans young and old.”
Per Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. timely action is important in an effort to continue to maintain broader regional support for Augusta’s Entertainment Complex.
