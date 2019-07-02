Another movie filming in Augusta, why filmmakers keep coming back

As a native of the CSRA, Stella says she is excited to come back to the area and see the growth of the industry and bring the movie to life in our streets. Stella said, “Everyone seems really bought in and ready to be a part of it.” She said the enthusiasm from the community has solidified their choice to film in the city. She explained, “If a city if disgruntled, it kills morale for the production. We like to be somewhere that wants us.” According to the Augusta Regional Film Office Director, Brad Owens, that is definitely the case in Augusta. He explained, “Local folks roll out the red carpet for them.” Pryor added, “We’ve been very fortunate because of so many stepping up to support us, and we love it. It’s great.”