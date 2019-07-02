Another movie filming in Augusta, why filmmakers keep coming back

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It’s becoming more common to see one film wrap up in Augusta as another gets ready to start filming. Monday, July 1, filmmakers scouted the town for locations for their movie, Tulsa. Filming is set to start on Monday, July 8, and run until mid August. Directors say their experience in the area so far has pumped them up for the next month and a half.
Scott Pryor, writer and co-director of Tulsa, said, “It’s big enough to where we get the locations we need. It’s very scenic. The local people are awesome; the local businesses are great.” Other co-director and producer, Gloria Stella, added, "They’ve got a whole thing now. They’ve got the Augusta Film Office and city liaisons and filmmakers here.” Stella got her start in the film industry ten years ago in Augusta.
As a native of the CSRA, Stella says she is excited to come back to the area and see the growth of the industry and bring the movie to life in our streets. Stella said, “Everyone seems really bought in and ready to be a part of it.” She said the enthusiasm from the community has solidified their choice to film in the city. She explained, “If a city if disgruntled, it kills morale for the production. We like to be somewhere that wants us.” According to the Augusta Regional Film Office Director, Brad Owens, that is definitely the case in Augusta. He explained, “Local folks roll out the red carpet for them.” Pryor added, “We’ve been very fortunate because of so many stepping up to support us, and we love it. It’s great.”
The movie will be shot at ten to twelve locations in Augusta. Pryor said, “There are a couple locations in Atlanta, but about 95 percent of the film will be shot here in Augusta." This is great news for not only the production team, but the local economy. Owens explained, “They basically come to your town, they film what they need and they leave. So, the economic impact is good.”
Even greater than the economic impact, is the influence it has on local filmmaker’s careers. Pryor said, "We are hiring as many local hires as we can.” This means a month and a half of work for some residents that doesn’t require driving hours away. Owens added, "The more opportunity it opens up for larger movies to come in, and people get even better jobs.”
If you or anyone you know is interested in working on the movie, Owens said to check the Augusta Regional Film Office Facebook page for posts about crew calls, etc.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.