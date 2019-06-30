Very Warm Week Ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - All dry tonight, but it will be mild with morning temperatures only dropping to the mid 70s at sunrise. Temperatures will quickly warm to the lower 90s by noon, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. If you have to spend a lot of time outside, make sure to stay hydrated. “Feels like” temperatures will top out near 104 degrees.
Don’t count on an isolated shower to cool you off, rain coverage is under 20 percent during the afternoon. Hot weather continues this week with highs in the upper 90s to almost 100 degrees through midweek. There is a chance for afternoon showers on the 4th of July, but most of the rain will diminish by sunset with temperatures for fireworks in the 80s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
