Two young children say 48-year-old man molested them

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A 48-year-old Richmond County man is accused of taking advantage of a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old while they were tucked in for the night. It happened Monday, June 22 around midnight, according to investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathaniel Johnson Jr. faces two felony child molestation charges. According to the arrest warrant, Johnson got onto an air mattress with both children, pulled his pants down and tried to sexually assault them. The warrant states Johnson licked both children’s cheeks while doing so.
Investigators say Johnson grabbed one victim by the feet and asked, “where you going baby?”, when the victim tried to get away. Johnson was arrested that same day.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.