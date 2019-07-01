Two accused of starving infant face child cruelty charge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Two Richmond County residents are accused of starving a 7-month-old child. Veronica Mims, 20, and Anthony Enriquez, 33, each face one count of first degree cruelty to children, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office jail log.
Investigators say Enriquez, who is one of people who take care of the infant, starved the child to the point where her “health and well being was jeopardized”. She was taken to the Pediatrics Immediate Care Unit weighing 6 pounds and had bed sores, according to the arrest warrant issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
She was put on life support and listed in critical condition at the time the warrant was filed on June 8. Mims was arrested and charged with cruelty to children and possession of marijuana June 9.
Enriquez was arrested Sunday, June 28.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.