Sunny, Hot & Humid Today.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - High pressure will extend from the Atlantic westward into the Gulf of Mexico through the middle of the week, with strong upper ridging building over the region. The pattern supports hot conditions with widely scattered mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A few high clouds persist across the northern half of the forecast area, otherwise skies are mostly clear.
A dissipating cold front is starting to move in from the north, but there is not enough forcing for convection. Low temperatures this morning will be in the low to mid 70s. With high pressure building in behind the front, expect high temperatures today to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday in the mid 90s. While it will be unstable, especially across the CSRA, northwesterly downslope flow, dry air aloft, and high
pressure subsidence will inhibit convection. Scattered mid-level cumulus will be possible though.
