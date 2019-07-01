New CEO at Augusta University Health named

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta University announced on Monday that Katrina Keefer, a senior health care executive with one of the nation’s largest academic medical centers.
Keefer was also named executive vice president for heath affairs at Augusta University. Keefer is currently the senior vice president and chief financial officer for an affiliate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System named Baptist Health.
“Katrina comes to us with an impressive track record of effective financial leadership within a premier health system,” said Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD. “I am confident that her background in health system strategy and finance will ensure our financial health and sustainability, as well as improve the patient experience for everyone who enters our doors.”
As CEO of Augusta University Health, Keefer will oversee Augusta University Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals, Georgia Correctional Healthcare, Georgia War Veterans Nursing home and over 80 outpatient clinics and ambulatory sites.
“I am energized by the opportunity to join Augusta University at such an important time,” Keefer said. “I am looking forward to working with the team of dedicated faculty and staff to expand the patient-focused clinical care platform in order to advance the teaching and research missions of AU Health and the Medical College of Georgia.”
