Murder Trial of Andrew Cato postponed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Andrew Cato V’s son would have turned 30 this year. Everyone called him - Andrew Cato IV - Drew. Monday, three people charged in connection to his death appeared in court. The anticipated trial date was continued, or postponed by the defendants’ request and thee State did not oppose, according to the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office.
“We had been talking with the district attorney’s office so we knew what was going to go on, we decided this was not worth our time and our effort. We’re still holding on, we’re waiting for justice," said Andrew Cato V.
Drew’s family reported him missing last May. Their strategy and social media helped spread the word. Soon Project Drew was born.
“We were out there every day. We were in front of the news media every day. We were in that community every day," Cato explained.
After deputies arrested two people close to Drew, his remains were recovered in McCormick County, South Carolina. Blaeke Wolfe, the mother of his youngest child and their mutual friend, Devin Stringfield, were both charged with murder. Blaeke’s mother, Virginia Reynolds charged with concealing a death 6 months later. It’s been a devastating loss for the entire family, especially his 9-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.
“Allie asks about it all the time. She carries something of Drew’s with her all the time. This has been a major loss for her. Hayden sees pictures and says that’s my dad," Cato said.
Cato believes his son’s death wasn’t in vain. Members of Project Drew have taken on hundreds of criminal leads and helped with about eight missing person cases, he said. The organization has a chapter in Brunswick, Georgia, El Paso, Texas and their goal is to expand across the country. He expects the trial to actually begin in the fall or early next year.
“Oh we will be there. we will be there. Just like you guys, we’ll be there," he said.
He said when that time comes, his family will be ready to close this painful chapter - and to heal. Virginia Reynolds’s attorney, Jason Hasty, said his client’s trial for concealing a death will likely take place after the murder trial.
