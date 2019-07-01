GBI announces promotion of Chris McKeown as Assistant Special Agent in Charge

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday the promotion of Chris McKeown as Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the GBI Region 7 Field Office in Thomson.
As Assistant Special Agent the GBI say McKeown will be responsible for the supervision of the special agents assigned to Region 7. Region 7 covers the greater Augusta area and conducts major investigations to include as use of force investigations, homicide, aggravated assault, rape, child abuse, armed robbery, fraud, and other felonies.
