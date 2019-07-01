Augusta woman in jail after being accused of stabbing woman in neck

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta woman is in jail after being accused of stabbing a woman in the neck.
In the arrest warrants from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Brittney Washington was arrested on one count of possession of knife during commission of crime and one count aggravated assault after an incident occurred at 2431 Bream Ave.
Washington allegedly approached the victim asking where her boyfriend was, after the victim told Washington she did not know, Washington began calling her names and pulled out a black folding knife. A fight ensued and the victim was struck in the face multiple times with the knife.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and received multiple stitches to the face and throat. The victim did not sustain any life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.