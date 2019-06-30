Warrenville teen drowns in Savannah River

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A Warrenville, SC teen is dead, having drowned in the Savannah River in Augusta.
The local Dive Team was called out to the river just off Alberclauss Dr. at around 9:15 p.m. Seventeen-year-old Antonio Freeman and some of his friends had jumped into the river. Freeman reportedly began to struggle and went under.
Freeman’s body was recovered shortly after the Dive Team arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11:30 p.m. His body well be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy on Monday.
