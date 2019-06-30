Miracle League game & Sunday FUNday Disney Night at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - The annual YMCA Miracle League game with the GreenJackets and a special Sunday FUNday Disney Night are happening Sunday, June 30.
Starting at 3:50 p.m., players from the YMCA Miracle League will play a special 30-minute exhibition game with players from the Augusta GreenJackets. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
The YMCA's Miracle League is a baseball league specifically designed for children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. Games are played on a rubberized surface field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assisted devices. The Miracle League Field located behind the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center on Wrightsboro Road. Seasons are held each year in the Spring and Fall.
"Our Miracle League players make their disabilities a special ability with their incredible can-do attitudes and perseverance. It's always inspiring to watch them play!" says Rina Sinclair, Youth and Adapted Sports Director at the Wilson Family YMCA.
"Miracle League Night is one of our favorite events every year and our players really enjoy it! Everyone should come out and see these amazing athletes and what they can accomplish in spite of their disability," says Tom Denlinger, Vice President, Augusta GreenJackets Baseball.
In addition to the Miracle League exhibition game, it’s also Path2College 529 Savings Plan Sunday FUNday Disney night. The GreenJackets are encouraging fans to come dressed at their favorite Disney characters and participate in a pre-game parade at 4:35 p.m. From 4-6 p.m., fans can experience Face Painting by Arty Party, Pre-Game Catch on the Field, Kids Run the Bases, and even a special appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Kids 12 & under will get in free when signed up for the Jr. Jackets Kids Club.
For tickets to Sunday, June 30th’s game against the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals) CLICK HERE. To sign you child up for the Jr. Jackets Kids Club CLICK HERE.
