Miracle League game & Sunday FUNday Disney Night at SRP Park

In addition to the Miracle League exhibition game, it’s also Path2College 529 Savings Plan Sunday FUNday Disney night. The GreenJackets are encouraging fans to come dressed at their favorite Disney characters and participate in a pre-game parade at 4:35 p.m. From 4-6 p.m., fans can experience Face Painting by Arty Party, Pre-Game Catch on the Field, Kids Run the Bases, and even a special appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Kids 12 & under will get in free when signed up for the Jr. Jackets Kids Club.