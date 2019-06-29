Steak ‘n Shake employee says management threatened firing if they revealed hepatitis A exposure

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Another case of hepatitis A at a local restaurant; this time in Columbia County. The Georgia Department of Health confirmed a Steak 'n Shake employee tested positive for the virus. FOX 54 spoke with an employee about how management handled the situation.
The Department of Health is now offering hepatitis A vaccines to employees of Steak 'n Shake but before word got out about the affected person, an employee tells me management threatened to fire anyone who talked about it to the public or members of the media.
Employees found out Thursday afternoon that their coworker had hepatitis A and one reached out to FOX 54 after being told they’d lose their job if they told anyone. “One of someone’s first questions was, ‘hey, you know, shouldn’t our customers be aware just in case?’ and she was like, ‘absolutely not, it would ruin our business for you and for us.”
They tell me the manager sent them health department information in a group message, and followed it with this threat. “The first thing I wanted to do was talk to my mom or talk to my dad and they’re all telling me, ‘how is this not on the news and how are we not aware of it,’ and I said we’re not supposed to talk about it, please don’t talk about it.”
On top of the fear of losing their job, they say higher ups didn’t think it was critical to get tested immediately. “Some of the employees wanted to go ahead and get tested the next day when the health department opened and she told them ‘no you need to come in on your regular shift, you will not be excused because you have two weeks to do this.’”
The employee added that it isn’t mandatory for employees to get vaccinated at all. “It makes me feel insecure and not important at all.”
I went to the restaurant and spoke with the manager. She declined to give me a statement or talk on camera. According to DPH, the worker who tested positive for the virus is not currently working at the restaurant.
Environmental health staff came to the restaurant today for an inspection.
