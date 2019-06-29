Pro-choice protest in Aiken more than just a demonstration

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A pro-choice protest was held in downtown Aiken Saturday, June 29. A handful of Aikenites put the demonstration together in response to bills being passed across the country that outlaw birth control and abortions.
Sarah Finnegan is one of the organizers. She said, “We feel that there is not one cookie cutter solution to a broad spectrum of situations and scenarios.” In addition to speaking out about their pro-choice belief, the group has a mission to educate the public. Freddie Washington said, “We’re here to help educate themselves, to shed some enlightenment; whether they are here and get our message, or go and do some more research.” The group of about ten people handed out information to folks, as well as water. Finnegan added, “It’s important, because this bill doesn’t just effect women, it effects everyone.”
Finnegan said the group plans to hold more protests in the area. They hope to spark something in the area that brings out more people in support, and continues the conversation within the community. She says at the end of the day, it’s about educating the community and making the world a better place for the next generation.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.