Students celebrate final day of Cyber Camp with Sumo Robot competition

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The two-week Cyber and Robotics camp filled with passionate STEM and computer students has come to an end. While Friday was their last day, the camp ended with excitement.
The students had the opportunity to create their own robots. By putting them to the test, they competed in a Sumo Robot wrestling competition. “It was really fun and we got to program our robots to do stuff” said camp participant, Lindon West.
Tameka Allen, Director of Information Technology, talks about the how much the students enjoyed the competition. “They looked forward to the robotics portion because they actually utilized programming language, got to code and have robots do various activities. They love to do that and the competition that they are doing today.”
If you may be interested in the Cyber and Robotics camp or would just like more information be sure to visit www.augustaga.gov.
