Some commissioners want Coliseum Authority members fired for ‘holding up progress’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Commissioners want to know what’s next for the new James Brown Arena and frustration over the building’s future came to a head. Commissioners stopped short of voting to oust four of the seven Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority board members.
The Coliseum Authority’s chairman, Cedric Johnson, told commissioners board members have been at an impasse on what to do since last year. He said four people won’t vote to learn the results of $140,000 study done to find the best location. A study taxpayers paid for, commissioners said.
District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garret said the board members need some time to do their job.
“I do know there was a conversation had a couple weeks ago and a couple of the members asked for 90 more days to look into some different options and to wait to hear back from some other interested parties, so I think we owe them that due diligence to allow that to happen," said Garrett.
Other commissioners say board members are refusing to consider their pledge to honor last May’s election results - and for that reason, time’s up.
“The commission has made a decision that we will not put any money, at this particular time other than the location that has been chosen by the citizenry, which is the current location, as well as the citizens have spoken , as well. So, if they don’t respect that, then I think it’s dereliction of their duties,” said District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan, who made the motion to fire most of the coliseum authority’s members.
Some commissioners questioned the legality of voting to get rid of those board members. The legal department is looking into that. Commissioners voted to discuss this again at the next full commission meeting.
Board members are chosen by consensus of the Augusta Richmond County commission. Three live in super district 9, three live in super district 10. Each appointment lasts for four years.
