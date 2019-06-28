Server in bikini violates health codes, health department says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) -- Twin Peaks in West Knoxville faced both scrutiny and support after the Knox County Health Department determined a server’s attire violated health code.
A customer reached out to WVLT News on June 26 with a picture of what appeared to be a server wearing a revealing bikini.
“Her hair is down and flying all over the place and she is serving food while wearing a thong,” the customer said.
After seeing the photo, the Knox County Health Department said it was a “violation of cleanliness per the Tennessee code.”
Health officials said they received a complaint and would “follow up with the establishment.”
The restaurant was running an event called "Summer Bikini Party," which ended on Wednesday.
A manager from the restaurant declined requests for comment.
Kelsey Leyrer, a spokesperson for the Knox County Health Department, said both the attire and the unrestrained hair seen in the photo would be marked as violations.
Leyrer said the department had plans to educate managers and staff and to ensure corrective actions.
Records showed that the Twin Peaks location in Bearden has never failed a health inspection, but had been cited after employees touched their hair or body without washing their hands in an October 2018 inspection.
In February of 2019, a report said employees were educated on proper hand washing after an inspector observed an employee touching their face, then proceeding to work with food without washing their hands first.
There is no record of Twin Peaks in Bearden ever having been cited over attire violations in the past.
