Safety a top concern for commissioners discussing area parks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Commissioners held a special work session, where the Interim Recreation and Parks Director Ron Houck presented current projects along with SPLOST funds set aside for them. He discussed the progress of those projects in Augusta’s parks. Including the latest with Fleming Park.
A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted while playing at Fleming Park last October. The city’s Central Services and Recreation and Parks Departments say they haven’t started the emergency electrical improvement commissioners asked for in the aftermath of Melquan Robinson’s death.
“I could give a damn less about the passing of the next special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) if we can’t get these parks safe,” said Former Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Moses Todd.
Central Services says the facility isn’t in use, the electricity is disconnected and a firm is looking at what to do with the park moving forward. Commissioners say they want to make that emergency work a priority.
Recreation and Parks’s interim director showed commissioners his department’s assessment of many other parks in Richmond County, Including Dyess Park. Community members say they’ve waited 16 years for improvements to that historic location.
Commissioner Marion Williams said a brand new park needs to be built.
“We got some money to build that facility that we haven’t used. We got, I think $3.5 million, then another $11 million in sales tax, in SPLOST, and so by that being in the sales tax, we need to see how we can use that money by building a nice facility," Williams said.
Some commissioners say they want to make that area a destination point. Houck ssaid his department has talked to multiple groups about revitalizing that area and are trying to find the best approach.
