Man shot in Bonnie Blue Drive incident in Aiken, suspect on the run

Aiken, SC (WFXG) - A 28-year-old male was shot and injured Thursday night in Aiken, authorities are searching for the suspect.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Thursday on Bonnie Blue Dr. where a 28-year-old victim was injured from apparent gunshot wounds. A witness says, the alleged suspect, 24-year-old Christopher Williams and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that ended in a shooting.
After further investigation, deputies say they arrested Lachelle Guzman-Smith and charged her with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators have obtained a warrants for Williams charging him with attempted robbery, attempted murder, and possession during the commission of a violent crime.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says that Williams is described as a Black male, approximately 5’09” tall and approximately 180 lbs. Williams should be considered as armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information on this case or the whereabouts of Williams, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
