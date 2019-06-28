Locals divided on nuclear weapon program at SRS

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - The National Nuclear Security Administration held a public scoping meeting Thursday night at the North Augusta Community Center to discuss plans for the abandoned MOX facility at the Savannah River Site. It was the first public meeting to lay out plans for plutonium pit production at the site. More than 150 community members came out, and they got a chance to speak their minds on the potential addition to SRS.
Many people in the crowd spoke out in favor of plutonium pits being made at the abandoned MOX facility. Among the CSRA residents who want the plans to be finalized were representatives from Columbia County Metro Chamber, the City of Aiken, representatives from both the State of South Carolina and the State of Georgia.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said while addressing the crowd, “We’re proud of what SRS does to make the world a safer place, and I wholeheartedly support this new and enduring national security mission.” South Carolina Senator Bill Taylor added when he spoke, “Our two state region is uniquely situated to offer the trained workforce and education pipeline which is necessary to support the successful operation of this important national security mission.”
Plutonium pits are essentially the cores of nuclear weapons. The Department of Defense has required that by 2030, no less than 80 pits per year are being made in the United States. This is because plutonium is a radioactive material, which changes over time. The thousands of pits that were made years ago are changing, so new pits need to be made. The DOD says this will restore the capability of producing pits with enhanced safety features, as well as keep the United States safe.
The plutonium pit production project lays out that 50 of the 80 pits made each year will come out of SRS, and the other 30 will come out of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). Those against the production say those for it aren’t thinking of the potential consequences.
Tom Clements, the Director of Savannah River Site Watch, said, “There could be a host of environmental impacts, from radioactive waste, chemical waste, the threat of nuclear criticality in handling plutonium and casting it into a sphere.” Senator Taylor addressed these fears in his speech. He said, “I know there are those who ring their hands and worry about what might happen, but the safety culture at the site is unbelievable. There have been no calamities in 70 years, none.”
Residents also said they are looking forward to the number of jobs the pit production would bring in a community that is prepared for the task. Senator Taylor said, “SRS has a long standing history of nearly 70 years of providing a highly skilled workforce to support the national security missions.”
This is only the first public meeting of many. After a commenting period, a draft of the Environmental Impact Statement will be issued, and then more public comment will be accepted. Clements said, “There is a long ways to go before this is going to come to fruition, and we are here to support the No Action Alternative; that the facility not go forward.”
If you want to give input, you have until July 25th to leave a comment. You can do so by emailing NEPA-SRS@srs.gov, or mailing written comments to Ms. Jennifer Nelson, NEPA Document Manager, National Nuclear Security Administration, Savannah River Field Office, P.O. BOX A, Aiken, SC, 29802.
