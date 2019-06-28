Locals divided on nuclear weapon program at SRS

Plutonium pits are essentially the cores of nuclear weapons. The Department of Defense has required that by 2030, no less than 80 pits per year are being made in the United States. This is because plutonium is a radioactive material, which changes over time. The thousands of pits that were made years ago are changing, so new pits need to be made. The DOD says this will restore the capability of producing pits with enhanced safety features, as well as keep the United States safe.