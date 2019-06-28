Columbia County Steak ‘n Shake employee tests positive for hepatitis A

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An employee at a Columbia County restaurant has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the Georgia Department of Health.
The employee in question works at the Steak 'n Shake on Belair Frontage Rd. DPH says the employee was diagnosed earlier this week and is not currently working at the restaurant. Steak 'n Shake employees are being offered hepatitis A vaccinations.
According to DPH, the risk of transmission of hepatitis A from a food service worker to the public is low, due to sanitation practices. Environmental Health staff is inspecting the restaurant Friday to make sure all food safety protocols are being followed properly.
DPH says symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes). Symptoms usually appear four weeks after exposure, but can occur as early as 15 days and as late as 50 days after exposure. Although anyone can get hepatitis A, certain groups of people are at higher risk, such as:
- People with direct contact with someone who has hepatitis A
- People who are or were recently incarcerated
- People who are homeless
- People who use drugs, both injection and non-injection drugs
- Men who have sexual contact with men
If you have any questions about possible exposure to the virus, DPH advises you to call your doctor or local county health department.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.