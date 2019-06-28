Augusta’s first CBD store opens second location in Grovetown

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta’s first CBD store just opened up a second location in Grovetown. The store offers a variety of products including oils, edibles, hard candies, pain cream, and much more. Your CBD owner tells us the overwhelming demand for cannabidiol products has been high.
He says the new location’s close proximity to Fort Gordon is beneficial to service members. “It’s a lot of studies being done and some promising results on PTSD and I’ve mentioned anxiety. We have a a lot of military coming in the store and a lot of veterans coming in the store. We offer a military discount also. A lot of veterans coming in for their pain, like I said PTSD” Bruce Lyons, Owner of Your CBD said. “I think this is the best location that Grovetown had to offer, we think it’s very visible and we think we’re going to do great here. We love the location.”
The CBD he sells is extracted from industrial hemp - not marijuana meaning there is no TCH and no high.
The second CBD is located at 4984 Steiner Way, Grovetown, GA 30813.
