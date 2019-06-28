Augusta Commissioners approve Marshal’s eviction fee increase

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The price of evictions in Richmond County will soon increase. Commissioners voted to approve a resolution amending the Marshal eviction fee schedule.
The dispossess fee will increase from $25 to $60 and the eviction fee from $25 to $65. The total for filing a dispossess would rise from $72 to $107, bringing it in line with other counties.
Richmond County Marshal Ramone Lamkin said this will likely go into effect in 60 to 90 days to give landlords time to prepare for this change. He said this will generate $525,000 that he says will go towards keeping the community clean officer safety.
