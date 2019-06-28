Augusta Animal Services holding adoption and vaccination event Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Have you been wanting a furry friend?, listen up!
Augusta Animal Services is holding a microchip, rabies and adoption event Saturday at their shelter on Mack Lane. All services will be discounted.
The director of animal services says he strongly recommends people get their animals micro chipped ahead of the upcoming holiday.
“Especially with the 4th of July coming up, with fireworks. We get a lot of people coming in after their dog has jumped the fence or run away, and we happen to pick them up. If they have a microchip it’s much easier to relocate the owner," said Animal Services Director James Hill.
Hill said a lot of times, money is the barrier that keeps people from going to the vet and getting the proper shots for their pets. He’s hoping the $10 adoption fee will help a lot of animals at his shelter find a forever home.
“So, please go adopt an animal companion. Doesn’t matter what it is, just whatever they got that you want. Peace out!," said 2018 ASPCA Kid of the Year Roman McConn.
The event’s at the shelter on Mack Lane from noon until 4 p.m. , the adoptions end at 5 p.m. More info is below:
The clinic will take place at the shelter, 4164 Mack Lane, Augusta. You do not have to be a Richmond County resident to take advantage of the clinic. Credit cards accepted.
Rabies Vaccination $5
Parvo/Distemper Vaccination $10
FVRCP (cat shot) $10
Microchip $15
Adoption Special – $10 this Saturday only – all pets available for adoption are spayed/neutered, up to date on shots for their age, microchipped and dogs have been tested for heartworms.
We will not be at PetSmart Saturday. We will have all adoptions at the shelter. Adoption hours will be 12-5.
