AU Nursing Students hold health fair for Costa Layman Farm employees

Nationwide, agriculture is one of the most dangerous occupations, according to program director Dr. Pam Cromer. Employees, at this farm and others, experience falls, dust particles, adverse eye conditions, muscular-skeletal issues - due to lifting - and allergic reactions to fertilizer. She said students have to do a complete assessment on the workers’ environment. It teaches students what mechanisms the farm has put in place to protect employees, such as protective equipment while they’re out in the field, providing water on an hourly basis, cooling stations and even changing hours of operation depending on the climate. Dr. Cromer said, based on that information, students advised workers to bend their knees when picking up heavy things, wear protective glasses, showing workers various stretching exercises and more.