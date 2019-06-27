Patriots star Rob Gronkowski does meet-and-greet at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski did a meet-and-greet in the CSRA today. Dozens of people packed the Fort Gordon Main Exchange to meet the former tight end.
Warrant Officer Richard Conklin flew his 15-year-old son in from Fort Knox meet “The Gronk”. “It’s good bonding time, going through his stages of growing up, Me sharing this with him means a lot to me. it’s something my dad shared with me and I share it with my son.”
Some brought footballs and others brought their families, wearing jerseys. The first 150 people got an autograph. The Gronk, who set several NFL records during his career - announced his retirement this year.
