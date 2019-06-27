Mayor Davis to moderate cyber session at USCM meeting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta mayor, Hardie Davis, Jr. will join mayors and other government leaders from across the nation at the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) Annual meeting in Honolulu, HI.
While attending the conference, Mayor Davis will moderate a session about Cyber Innovation and Technology, which will feature federal and private sector experts in cyber security.
“Augusta is leading the way in cyber, and the rest of the country is taking note,” said Mayor Davis. “It is exciting to highlight and share the great work happening in our local cyber sector.”
Mayor Davis joined the USCM in 2013. As a member of USCM, Mayor Davis also serves as Co-Chair of the Cyber Innovation Technology Task Force.
“Engaging with organizations like USCM add value to our city and expose us to what works successfully in other communities,” Davis said. “There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. We have modeled proven platforms, such as CityWatch, based on innovation and technology introduced at USCM meetings.” Davis added.
