Man wanted for questioning in assault case

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to an assault case.
Just after 8 p.m. June 25, deputies responded the 2000 block of Wharton Dr. for a report of property damage. A door of the home was reportedly shattered by a bullet, which was found inside the kitchen. According to the incident report, a witness told deputies he saw 2 men shooting at each other.
The subject is believed to be 6-feet-3-inches and around 170 lbs. He may be driving a tan 2000-2003 Chevrolet Malibu in the Glendale subdivision.
If you have any information about this subject, please contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any violent crime investigator at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1020.
