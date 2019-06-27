Golden Harvest Food Bank seeks volunteers

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Golden Harvest Food Bank is asking for your help this summer. The nonprofit launched their “Summer Market’s” earlier this month.
The mobile food pantries are being held at multiple locations through the end of July. To keep up with the need in the community, they are asking for volunteers to sign up to help.
Travis McNeal, Executive Director for Golden Harvest, says 50 people would greatly help the cause. “From the beginning, 36 years ago when this food bank started, we’ve been able to do what we started then all the way to today, only because of volunteers. Most of the work that is done is because of the hands and the feet the volunteers offer,” he explained. He said if people will contact the food bank and give their name and availability to be put on a list, the pantry would call when needed.
To contact Golden Harvest about volunteering, call 706-736-1199 or email prascon@goldenharvest.org.
