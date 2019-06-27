Columbia County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in identifying woman

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who is wanted in connection to credit card fraud.
Authorities say, on May 15, a victim lost their debit card in Richmond County near the Deans Bridge Rd. area. Later the victim learned that their debit card was used at multiple locations in Richmond and Columbia County.
The pictured subject used the debit card at the Aldi’s in Grovetown on May 16. Investigators say there were other purchases with the debit card used at the Walmart in Grovetown and other locations in Hephzibah and Augusta.
If anyone has any information regarding the pictured subject, please contact Investigator John Hensley at (706) 541-3947.
