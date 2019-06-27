Augusta Commission expected to consider Marshal’s eviction fee proposal

Keandra Thomas pulled up at her home on 3rd Ave., only to find her and her 6 kids belongings in the front yard. “This stuff that’s out here, this is my trial and tribulations, what I need to see to make them better.” A horrifying sight she overcame with marshals by her side. “They’re out here in the pouring sweat with other tenants trying to help them get where they need to go. They sit out there until everything is gone. In the heat, they don’t have help unless people come help them. Even when I was getting ready to leave, they came by and checked on me.”