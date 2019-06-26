UPDATE: McCormick Correctional Institution water restored

McCORMICK, SC (WFXG) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections states that water at the McCormick Correctional Institution has been restored.
Spokeswoman Chrysti Shain told FOX 54 that early Wednesday morning a construction crew onsite drilled into a main water line causing the institution to lose water.
At this time, Shain can confirm that the corrections facility’s water was restored Wednesday around 2 p.m. and the facility does have water on hand for the inmates if any issues should occur.
