Three people arrested in Richmond County after deputies find large amounts of money, drugs, and firearms in Hephizbah home

HAPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects after a search warrant was executed on June 26.
The sheriff’s office says, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 3521 Buckner Dr. in Hephizbah after a 4 month long investigation.
Latoris Melton, 38-years-old, Nicole Page, 25-years-old and Nicholas Thompson, 24-years-old were arrested after deputies were able to seize of $16,000, 11 firearms, 467 grams of methamphetamine, 400 grams of marijuana, 150 grams of MDMA powder, 200 grams of cocaine, 150 grams of heroin, and other assets.
Authorities say they are anticipating more charges to follow, as well as, both state and federal indictments are expected.
