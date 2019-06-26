Three people arrested in Richmond County after deputies find large amounts of money, drugs, and firearms in Hephizbah home

Latoris Melton, 38-years-old, Nicole Page, 25-years-old and Nicholas Thompson, 24-years-old were arrested after deputies were able to seize of $16,000, 11 firearms, 467 grams of methamphetamine, 400 grams of marijuana, 150 grams of MDMA powder, 200 grams of cocaine, 150 grams of heroin, and other assets.