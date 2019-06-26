2 teachers at local daycare fired and arrested for cruelty to children

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Two former employees at Small Wonders, a daycare located in Evans, have been arrested for cruelty to children, deputies say.
Hannah Diamond, 22-years-old and Pamela Viscarra, 55-years-old were both arrested on June 25 for 3 counts of cruelty to children.
According to the incident report released to FOX 54 from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the two women were arrested after the director of Small Wonders, Tina Westbrook contacted the sheriff’s office after she received several complaints regarding 2 teachers in one classroom.
The report states that Westbrook reviewed video footage from May 29 and saw several times both Diamond and Viscarra being cruel to children in a harsh manner. Westbrook told the deputy that both teachers were terminated immediately on May 30.
The warrant for Diamond states that she allegedly yanked a juvenile around and pushed the juvenile away from her, she was seen throwing a juvenile onto a changing table, and twisted a juvenile’s head around and pushed them away from her.
In a separate warrant, Viscarra allegedly struck a juvenile in the face with an open hand, grabbed a juvenile by the arm and snatched the juvenile over the back of the couch, and grabbed a juvenile by their hair and pulled them across the floor.
The investigation is on going. FOX 54 is working to obtain the information.
