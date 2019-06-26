ForcesUnited hosts PTSD community breakfast for local service members and their families.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - With the month of June being national Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) awareness month ForcesUnited hosted a community breakfast filled with speakers and service members to recognize the significance of the event.
“It’s important that we enhance the awareness” Don Clark, Deputy Director of Forces United said.
Forces United strives to serve the CSRA’s service members and their families by offering programs and resources to help them find housing, gain employment after their service, educational opportunities and more.
“If we continue to come together to embrace these men and women who sacrifice their lives and their time and even their families, we make sure that we educate our communities and our service members and everyone about PTSD, and also empower those that may have it to not hide in the shadows.”
Truck Carlson, a retired veteran with more than thirty years in the armed forces, spoke at the breakfast about the significance of holding community events like this one. “To be able to talk about it and put it out in the open is very important.”
Al Steele, an Army Veteran, told Fox 54 that there are many misconceptions and stereotypes and that PTSD doesn’t just affect servicemembers; it can touch the lives of anyone. “Make sure you remove that stigma and that they will be able to go out and get that assistance that they need. And that they don’t feel guilty about the fact that they have this stigma, because everyone can suffer from it.”
To begin the road to recovery, it’s important to take those crucial first steps. “Being able to actually say something, and not worry about being actually criticized and that your being seen in a certain way, it really makes a difference" James A. Cooper, a retired veteran said.
If you’d like help out with future events like the PTSD community breakfast, you can visit ForcesUnited’s website at www.forcesunited.org.
