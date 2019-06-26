Augusta man arrested for allegedly having sex with 13-year-old girl

On Tuesday, June 25, deputies responded to Med Now on Peach Orchard Rd. for a sexual assault reported by an employee of the facility. According to the incident report, the victim’s mother told deputies that earlier in the week, 30-year-old Jamael Worrell came by their house to give her 13-year-old daughter a tablet. She says she took the tablet and found several messages between her daughter and Worrell discussing their love and sexual activity.