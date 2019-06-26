Augusta man arrested for allegedly having sex with 13-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man is behind bars for his alleged sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
On Tuesday, June 25, deputies responded to Med Now on Peach Orchard Rd. for a sexual assault reported by an employee of the facility. According to the incident report, the victim’s mother told deputies that earlier in the week, 30-year-old Jamael Worrell came by their house to give her 13-year-old daughter a tablet. She says she took the tablet and found several messages between her daughter and Worrell discussing their love and sexual activity.
The victim was taken to Med Now by her mother to be checked out. When deputies spoke with the victim, she admitted to having sex with Worrell. The most recent incident was on June 14 at his home on Cornelia Rd.
Worrell has been arrested and charged with non-aggravated child molestation.
