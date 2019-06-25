Sunshine returns this afternoon with drier conditions for the CSRA.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Dry, warm weather is expected through Wednesday. Moisture returns for the remainder of the forecast period with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day. Convection has diminished and shifted east of the area with only lingering higher clouds remaining. A dry front will push through the area by mid morning as winds shift to the west-northwest and increase to around 10 to 12 knots. Precipitable water values will fall below 1 inch and the upper ridge will build back over the forecast area preventing convection. Temperatures will again