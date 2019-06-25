Sunshine returns this afternoon with drier conditions for the CSRA.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Dry, warm weather is expected through Wednesday. Moisture returns for the remainder of the forecast period with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day. Convection has diminished and shifted east of the area with only lingering higher clouds remaining. A dry front will push through the area by mid morning as winds shift to the west-northwest and increase to around 10 to 12 knots. Precipitable water values will fall below 1 inch and the upper ridge will build back over the forecast area preventing convection. Temperatures will again
be warm with highs in the lower to mid 90s but somewhat lower humidity. Tonight fair weather continues with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.