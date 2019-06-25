Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 robberies in Deans Bridge Rd. area

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are working to solve 2 robberies around the Deans Bridge Rd. area. The crimes happened just 2 miles apart and on the same week.
Michael Woodson flips through the pages of these case reports. Two Richmond County women say they were robbed in the area. One woman says it happened to her while walking home from this BP station. She says a red vehicle drove beside her and a man in the back seat told her to give up what she got. She says he snatched her purse, with her revolver inside.
“I’m the oldest of 6 kids, so I got 3 sisters under me, and they both walk up here to this station.” Michael Woodson is concerned about robberies in the neighborhood. “That’s not cool. You should be able to feel safe and comfortable walking down the street that you grew up on...you shouldn’t have to worry about 'if I step out the house is somebody going to rob me?”
Days before that incident, and just 2 miles away, a woman says 2 men tried to rob her while she stood outside her job here on Deans Bridge Rd. According to the incident report, she punched 1 of them in the face when he tried to snatch her phone. Deputies say surveillance footage shows the men got away in a silver 2004 Pontiac Vibe that’s registered to a woman in Grovetown.
“You mess people’s blessings up when you do selfish things for your own gain.” Woodson says that from his heart because his uncle was recently robbed at gunpoint right here in the same neighborhood. “That comes back on you 10-fold. Karma. do good unto others and it’ll be done to you. If you need something, just ask for it. You ain’t gotta go out there and take it.”
He’s hoping the person or people committing these crimes get caught before someone gets hurt. We’ll continue to follow up on these crimes. If you know anything about the suspects who may be involved, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.