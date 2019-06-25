Richmond County authorities searching for 15-year-old missing girl

15-year-old Jordan Rogers (Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Mikaela Thomas | June 25, 2019 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 12:03 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday, June 23.

Authorities say, Jordan Rogers was last seen on the 2600 block of Lumpkin Rd. Rogers was wearing a grey t-shirt with purple and pink writing, black jeans, and a tan wrap around purse.

If you have any information on Rogers please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1048.

