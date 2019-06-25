Reports of power outages, down trees across Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Thunderstorms moving across the CSRA again Monday night. And Columbia County appears to be feeling the brunt of them.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch tells FOX 54 that reports of down trees and power lines are coming in “from all over the county.” As of the time of this article, more than 8,000 people in the county are without power. Nearly 700 people in Richmond County and 300 people in McDuffie County are also affected.
Across the river in South Carolina, nearly 900 customers in Aiken County are in the dark as well as nearly 600 in Edgefield County.
