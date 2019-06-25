American Red Cross and Augusta Fire Department to install free smoke alarms in Apple Valley Neighborhood

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Fire Department announced on Tuesday, June 25 that they will be teaming up with American Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for Apple Valley Neighborhood residents on Saturday, July 27.
Augusta Fire Department says that this event serves as a community initiative to reduce fatalities cased by fire, non-working smoke alarms or the absence of a smoke alarm. Fire crews and Red Cross will canvass that Apple Valley neighborhood with more than 200 smoke alarms on hand and will be prepared to install and educate residents on preparing an escape plan.
“When a smoke alarm is in a home, 85 percent of the time people are saved,” said Augusta Fire Chief, Christopher E. James. “We will make sure the alarms are placed in the most effective area, such as the bedroom.”
The fire department would like residents to know, senior citizens, those with special needs and people who cannot afford to purchase a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector can call the fire department to receive them for free at any time.
Those interested in volunteering to install smoke alarms Saturday can call the Augusta Red Cross chapter at (706) 724-8481 or email Disaster Program Manager Mike Kimball at mike.kimball@redcross.org. More information can also be found on the organization’s Facebook page.
If you are in need of a smoke detector please call 706-821-2489 or email augustafirepio@gmail.com.
