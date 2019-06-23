A strong storm or two possible Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - There are still some light showers around, but they are moving southeast and out of the CSRA. This afternoon’s thunderstorms produced wind gusts up to 53 miles per hour! Thankfully, the wind will be closer to 5 miles per hour overnight
Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s overnight, with a much calmer start to the work week on the way. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 90s with just a 20 percent shot at a light shower during the afternoon to evening. Even though the chance of rain is low, if a storm develops it could produce brief gusty wind, along with heavy rain and lightning.
The first half of the work week will be relatively dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Afternoon rain chances return Thursday into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
