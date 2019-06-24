Hot Today in the C.S.R.A

The pattern supports mainly scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms and above normal temperatures. A weak shortwave and associated cold front are expected to sweep across The Midlands and CSRA Monday evening which will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday looks dry behind the front with above normal temperatures. A low-level southerly flow advects moisture into the region on Wednesday. The EC is slower than the GFS with the moisture return to the region. Will go with a low chance of showers and thunderstorms.