Hot Today in the C.S.R.A

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - High pressure will extend from the Atlantic westward into the Gulf of Mexico through the middle of the week. North of this ridge troughing will linger in the forecast area.
The pattern supports mainly scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms and above normal temperatures. A weak shortwave and associated cold front are expected to sweep across The Midlands and CSRA Monday evening which will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday looks dry behind the front with above normal temperatures. A low-level southerly flow advects moisture into the region on Wednesday. The EC is slower than the GFS with the moisture return to the region. Will go with a low chance of showers and thunderstorms.
