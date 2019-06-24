Augusta Regional Airport without water due to water main break on Doug Barnard Parkway

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials at the Augusta Regional Airport tell FOX 54 that around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, the regional airport received notification of a main water line break.
The water main break is on Doug Barnard Parkway and because of that, the Augusta Regional Airport is currently without water throughout the entire airport.
Augusta Utilities state that construction and maintenance is out on the scene trying to get the water line back up and running.
At this time there is no estimated time when the Augusta Regional Airport will regain water access.
Per media relations representative, all flights are still on schedule.
