Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a rally in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Democratic Presidential Candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg made a stop in North Augusta Saturday evening. The event was supposed to start at 5:00 p.m. but was delayed slightly due to storms rolling in the area.
The weather held off, and Buttigieg took the stage to talk to a crowd of over 100 a little after 6:00 p.m. He briefly touched on major policy issues such as healthcare, rights for minority groups, gun control and the war overseas. After his short speech, he engaged the audience by answering questions they had written for him before the rally started.
The candidate recently became one of the front runners in the Democratic nominee race. He said, "It’s a crowded field, but I think one of the reasons our campaign has risen into that top tier is because people are ready for that message that’s focused on our values, that explains what’s at stake in our policies and why our policies will make a difference in people’s everyday lives. And, I think there’s a great deal of response to the idea of a different kind of candidate and a different kind of leadership.”
Buttigieg tried to make it to the 10th annual Augusta Pride festival, but was unable to squeeze it into his schedule, as he was in Columbia, South Carolina, before making his way to North Augusta.
