Augusta Pride bringing value to the community in more ways than one

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Pride is going on all weekend long. Saturday afternoon’s festival and parade brought thousands to downtown, and generates millions for the local economy. The benefits to the local community stretch far beyond just Pride weekend.
Past president of Augusta Pride, Lonzo Smith, said, “This is amazing,” after seeing the number of people at the festival. In 10 years, the festival has grown tremendously. This year, the amount of people caused the fire marshal to open up one of the barrier gates to allow for more room at the Augusta Common. Smith said, “We are welcomed in the city. The city loves us, the community loves us and we love putting this on for the CSRA.” Among many benefits to the community, the economic impact the growth has brought is outstanding. Current president of Augusta Pride, James Mintz, said, "We have a 1.3 million dollar economic impact thanks to this festival, and that’s according to the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.” The festival does more than just bring money in for the community.
Both allies and members of the LGBT community benefit from attending the festivities. Throughout the events, a greater sense of family is established. Juan Ortiz, Chair of the LGBT Group with Firth Third Bank in Atlanta, explained, "Being a part of the LGBT community myself, it’s important to see people supporting us.” Another member of the community who has attended the festival every year, Mark Hardy, added, "If we didn’t have that support, we wouldn’t be here today.” The support felt means a lot, but Smith says that is not the greatest thing the festival brings for those in the LGBT community. He said, "It is an amazing feeling to know you have allies but the most important thing is you can live your authentic self. You can be who you need to be. And sometimes that saves lives, by being able to be the person you need to be.”
The festival gives the chance for people to find themselves and be themselves, all while being surrounded by one constant message. Smith said, "Love wins; everybody loves; love will change the world and we are the people.” Ally, Latasha Bostic, added, "Love you for who you are. Can’t nobody judge you. Be yourself and be who you are.”
The festival is a family friendly event, and the master of ceremonies was FOX 54s very own Jay Jefferies.
Augusta Pride hosts events throughout the year. You can find more information, as well as resources for LGBT community members on prideaugusta.org.
