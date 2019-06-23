Augusta Pride bringing value to the community in more ways than one

Both allies and members of the LGBT community benefit from attending the festivities. Throughout the events, a greater sense of family is established. Juan Ortiz, Chair of the LGBT Group with Firth Third Bank in Atlanta, explained, "Being a part of the LGBT community myself, it’s important to see people supporting us.” Another member of the community who has attended the festival every year, Mark Hardy, added, "If we didn’t have that support, we wouldn’t be here today.” The support felt means a lot, but Smith says that is not the greatest thing the festival brings for those in the LGBT community. He said, "It is an amazing feeling to know you have allies but the most important thing is you can live your authentic self. You can be who you need to be. And sometimes that saves lives, by being able to be the person you need to be.”